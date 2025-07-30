Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

