Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 15,422 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

