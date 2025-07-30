Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

