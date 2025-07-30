Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.13 and its 200-day moving average is $288.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

