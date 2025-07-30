Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

