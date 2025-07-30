Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Invests $335,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

