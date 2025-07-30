Cwm LLC Buys 639 Shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CPB were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPB by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CPB by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CPB by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CPB by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,596.41. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,668.62. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,386. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CPB Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. CPB Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. CPB had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CPB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

About CPB

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

