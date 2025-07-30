DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on SRCE

1st Source Stock Performance

1st Source stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.