Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

