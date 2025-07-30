Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

