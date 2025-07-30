Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.