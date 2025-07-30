Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $268,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,074,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

