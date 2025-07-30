Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 265,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

