Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

