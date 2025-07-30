Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $31.53.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
