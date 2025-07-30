Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.17 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 7,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.36.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.