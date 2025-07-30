DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75). Approximately 1,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.74. The company has a market cap of £14.19 million, a P/E ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.22.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DSW Capital had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 3.63%.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

