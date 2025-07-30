Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – July 27th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, QuantumScape, Vale, and Textron are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture or supply components for battery-powered vehicles and charging infrastructure. They offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing market for sustainable transportation, often carrying higher growth potential—and volatility—due to evolving technologies, regulations and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 on Friday, reaching $316.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.09.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,061,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,906,356. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,572,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,467,776. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 50,660,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,829,072. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Textron (TXT)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 4,296,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,525. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

