Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 40.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Emerald by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Emerald by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 790,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EEX. Wall Street Zen raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Emerald in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of 164.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Emerald had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

