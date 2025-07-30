EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $140.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.62.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2%

EOG opened at $123.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.