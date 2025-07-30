Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 179,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AngioDynamics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

ANGO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

