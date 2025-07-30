Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LightPath Technologies worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.90. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

