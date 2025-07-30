Federated Hermes Inc. Has $59.52 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $59,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.46%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

