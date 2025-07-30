Federated Hermes Inc. Has $69.88 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $69,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Assurant by 192.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 312.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $164.63 and a one year high of $230.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

