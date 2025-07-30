Federated Hermes Inc. Has $96.68 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,905 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $96,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $688.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $709.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.