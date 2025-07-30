F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 889,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,393,091.92. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,900. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

