Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.09. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.