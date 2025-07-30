Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,515 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

