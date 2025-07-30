Fiera Capital Corp Has $11.94 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $638.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $641.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.03. The company has a market cap of $643.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

