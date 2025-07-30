Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. On average, analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

