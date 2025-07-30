Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CAE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,574,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CAE by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

