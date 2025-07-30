Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.