Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 47,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 41,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.5226 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

