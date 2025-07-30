First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

