First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,042 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

