First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,537 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.