First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,394 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,292,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,048,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,664,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,807,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,112,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,810,000 after buying an additional 644,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

