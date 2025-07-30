First National Trust Co Has $19.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $560.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

