First National Trust Co Has $9.59 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,238 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,182,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 654,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 79,377 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

