First National Trust Co Sells 512 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,933,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.