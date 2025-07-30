First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

