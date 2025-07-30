First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

