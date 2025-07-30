First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

