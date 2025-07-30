First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 772.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,575 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.