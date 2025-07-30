Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 7,302 Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in UGI by 36.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

