Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 31,702 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $63,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

