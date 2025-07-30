Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

