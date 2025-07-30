Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

