Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

