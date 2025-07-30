Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,822 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

