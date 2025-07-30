Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.09. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.